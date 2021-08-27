FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FTDL traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. FirsTime Design has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86.

FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

