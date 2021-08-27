Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of FIVE opened at $224.47 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

