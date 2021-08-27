Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $70,458.06 and $1,153.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.