Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Stake Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

