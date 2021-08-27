FLETA Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $14.07 million and $767,987.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.75 or 0.00760570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00100927 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

