FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

