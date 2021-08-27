Flux (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $28.78 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $354,535.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00309161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00141916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00174341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002218 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,514,188 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

