Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 1.6%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.79. 2,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF makes up 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 91.83% of Formidable ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

