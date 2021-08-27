Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.