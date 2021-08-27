ForTube 1-Day Volume Tops $85.51 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $85.51 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099635 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

