Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FOJCY stock remained flat at $$6.14 on Friday. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.