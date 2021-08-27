Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FOJCY stock remained flat at $$6.14 on Friday. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

