FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 7,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 27,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

