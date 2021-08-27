Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.30. 1,251,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,598. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

