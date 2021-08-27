Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 2,477 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

