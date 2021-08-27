Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 8,943 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,769. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.59. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

