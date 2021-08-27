Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 3.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BLK traded up $19.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $954.94. 445,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $955.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

