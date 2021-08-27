Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDXX traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.27. 314,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,996. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

