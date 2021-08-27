Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

