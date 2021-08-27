Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $10.06 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,117 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 31,975,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

