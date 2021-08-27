Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 347,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Argus boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.