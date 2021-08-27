Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $15.61 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

