Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.51. The stock had a trading volume of 844,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.