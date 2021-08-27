Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $17.91 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.82. The company had a trading volume of 866,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $341.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

