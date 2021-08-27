Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $136.02. 1,215,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

