Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $14.58 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 322,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 7,803,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,688,414. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

