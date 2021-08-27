Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 3,384 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 579,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,330. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

