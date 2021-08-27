Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

