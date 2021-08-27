Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.65. 3,000,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

