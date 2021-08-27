Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 13,102 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $138,914,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 194.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,948,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.