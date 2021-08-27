Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,439 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $89.35. 5,421,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

