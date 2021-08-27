Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 16,199 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,199 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 64.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,633.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 32,699,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.