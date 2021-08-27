Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,483 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

ACN traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $335.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

