Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 30,147 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,147 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

D traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 3,138,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

