Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,137 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 1,489,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

