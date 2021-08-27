Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,565 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,660,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 94.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. 1,060,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.