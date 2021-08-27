Frax (FRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.21 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $311.65 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,916.57 or 0.99267062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.88 or 0.01016938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.29 or 0.06698299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 310,390,330 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.