Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Up 0.6%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.93. 6,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.