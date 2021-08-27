Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 10,834 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $528,386.76.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 165,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

