Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

