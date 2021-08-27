Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.32. Frontline shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 8,228 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Frontline by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,355.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

