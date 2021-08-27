FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.96. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 87,968 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000.

