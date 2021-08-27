FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 3,639 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.