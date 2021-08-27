FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.92. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 976 shares traded.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.