Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.93

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.93 ($49.33) and traded as low as €41.90 ($49.29). Fuchs Petrolub shares last traded at €41.90 ($49.29), with a volume of 74,894 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.93.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

