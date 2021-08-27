Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $26.41

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $27.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 4,318 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,388,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

