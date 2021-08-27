Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $789,962.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and $789,962.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.66 or 0.99870044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009080 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009442 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.00604113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 83,634,686 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.