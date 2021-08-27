Fundamenta Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $411,918.23 and approximately $204,600.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,642,355 coins and its circulating supply is 967,826 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

