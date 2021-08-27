Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.66.
FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNKO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $994.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
