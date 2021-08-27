Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.66.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $994.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

