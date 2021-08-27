Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $827,410.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

