Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Tops $35.66 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,796.25 or 0.99637899 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,475,283 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

